A waitress was kidnapped by a group of people who had skipped out on their check.

After skipping out on a check at a diner on Saturday night, a group abducted and abused a waitress in New Jersey, authorities said.

Five suspects are being sought by Washington Township police after they dined at Nifty Fifty’s in Turnersville and reportedly kidnapped the waitress at 11:15 p.m., according to newly released security photographs. After she challenged them about not paying their bill, they allegedly drove her away in their car.

Washington Township Chief of Police Patrick Gurcsik told WPVI, “They pushed her into the vehicle and assaulted her inside the vehicle.”

The suspects allegedly kidnapped her in a white Dodge Durango, according to police. After abusing her, they drove away and abandoned her on the side of the road on State Highway 42. The suspicious vehicle was photographed and published.

Gurcsik told WPVI, “The vehicle proceeded north on Route 42, performed a U-turn and was heading south into Monroe Township, and shoved her out of the vehicle.”

WPVI got exclusive surveillance footage that shows the waitress, who is 20, pursuing the group after they failed to pay their $70 bill.

The Dodge Durango is observed with one passenger stepping out and the waitress inside driving away.

According to WPVI, after being abandoned on the side of the road, she raced back to Nifty Fifty’s and dialed 911.

According to authorities, she suffered bruises and a possible concussion as a result of the incident. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.

“That makes me feel horrible as an employee. And mad,” a Nifty Fifty’s employee told WPVI.

“This is such a family restaurant; oh, this is crazy,” said nearby resident Stacie Garris-Oliver from Lindenwold.

Gurcsik warned that citizens should not chase after and confront accused suspects.

“I hope they catch them. Barbaric,” commented Facebook user Desi Hasson on the police’s Facebook announcement of the incident.

Nifty Fifty’s is located in southern New Jersey and is around 20 miles south of Philadelphia.

The diner was founded in 1987 and have locations in Philadelphia and in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania.

Police are asking anyone able to identify the suspects shown in the released photos to contact Det. M. Longfellow at at 856-589-0330. This is a brief summary.