A viral video shows Halloween costumes that are culturally appropriate and available for purchase at a major retailer.

People all over the country are busy choosing the perfect costume for Halloween, which is less than two weeks away. National shops such as Target and Walmart have stocked their shelves with props and costumes depicting some of pop culture’s most famous figures. And, like jack-o-lanterns and bags of candy, abandoned storefronts throughout the country are being converted into seasonal retailers selling solely Halloween costumes and decor.

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween store, with over 1,000 sites in the United States and Canada that are only open from October 1 to October 31.

While Halloween began as a pagan festival, it has since evolved into a costume and candy-filled celebration.

Every year, the debate over what costumes are permissible and which are offensive to various cultures and races resurfaces.

Spirit Halloween faced outrage in 2016 for selling costumes with Native American stereotypes, as well as outfits with names like “Geisha” and “Voodoo Queen,” according to Buzzfeed at the time.

@courtwashere, a TikTok user, shot a video of different culturally appropriative costumes in her local Spirit Halloween store this week. “Reggae dreads,” “brown afro,” and “afro mullet” were among the wigs shown in the video. Aside from the wigs, she also displayed a section titled “Dark Magic” and a section with what appeared to be “Ancient Egypt”-inspired designs. “Wait, isn’t it cultural appropriation of ancient Egyptian garb?” “I’ve never considered it,” one commentator said.

“Idk whether it’s CA [cultural appropriation], but I certainly think it’s rude?” tweeted user @courtwashere. Even if it’s clothing that people no longer wear, it’s still dressing up as cultural heritage.” Based on the remarks, it appears that each store’s inventory varies. TikToker @courtwashere stated her store was “excellent” before they restocked, which is when she noticed the items in her video.

“How is dark magic cultural?” someone else inquired.

“African religious traditions – it’s actually one of the worst,” one commenter wrote. “Imagine it as mocking islamic or christian practices.”

“We may have a discussion in the comments,” @courtwashere responded to the backlash, “but know the things I shot are things IK [I know] r ca [cultural appropriation]or items i’ve.” This is a condensed version of the information.