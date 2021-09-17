A viral video shows a guy following and ‘shaming’ an unvaccinated woman around the store.

A man wearing a COVID-19 vaccination pin on his shirt follows a woman around Target in Washington State, scolding her about being unvaccinated, according to a video posted to TikTok. The video was uploaded on Saturday and has already received over 995,000 views and 28,000 comments.

The woman in the video asked the man, “Are you vaccinated?” “Oh you are?” the woman asked when he confirmed that he is. Because I’m already immune to everything. She said, “You’re not going to follow me around the store and point at me to people.”

He explained, “It’s a state regulation.” “It isn’t a rule. As she sought to get away from the man, the woman retorted, “You’re an idiot.” Other customers in the store joined in the brawl, pleading with the man to leave the woman alone.

Other consumers can be heard imploring the man to leave the conversation alone. In the video, he says to another consumer, “This is between the two of us.”

People must relax and unwind

Hearing the disagreement, a woman shopping in a nearby aisle advised the man to leave her alone, pointing out that his mask would “keep him safe.”

From across the aisle, the man continued pointing at the woman and began telling her about his wife, an infectious disease specialist.

“Do you just assume she doesn’t understand what she’s saying?” the man inquired. He then picks up his hand and shamelessly points at the woman once more.

“It’s all of our obligation as a community to join together and make sure that people who put the rest of us in danger are shamed,” the man shouted to the woman in the store aisle, pointing at her as other customers passed by. A huge audience had gathered to hear the altercation at this point.

"You're making a poor choice. The man responded, "You're a rotten American…you're a bad person for doing this." The unvaccinated woman is subsequently defended by another customer, who claims that vaccination is a.