A viral video shows a guest in a Disney World restricted area, sparking a debate about a lifetime ban.

A TikTok video showing a Disney guest standing in a prohibited area of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom has gone viral. Despite the fact that the guest appears to be doing nothing wrong, many commenters speculated that he could face a lifetime ban from the park.

Shannon (@princessshannon) captioned the video “someone’s in trouble” on her TikTok page on Thursday. The video, which was shot at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, has already earned nearly 14,000 likes and over 200,000 views.

At the start of the video, the narrator says, “We observed a person casually go up onto the castle.” An unnamed park visitor may be seen posing for a photo from Cinderella Castle’s balcony.

Several portions of the castle are “strictly off-limits to guests,” according to the Disney blog Inside The Magic, including the balcony where the guest in Shannon’s video is standing.

“Guests could see characters like Anastasia and Drizella, the Wicked Stepsisters from Cinderella, for example, standing on the balcony, waving to and chatting with guests who passed by from time to time — especially during the pandemic when Disney characters were greeting guests from afar,” according to the blog.

“However, even though Cast Members have access to this balcony area, it is always prohibited to guests.”

It’s unclear whether the guest was aware that the location was restricted.

Shannon’s video then shows a Disney Cast Member approaching the castle to greet the guest as he descends.

As the guest rushes down the stairs, a voice from behind the camera says, “Oh he knows he’s in trouble.”

Many commenters feel the guest’s conduct earned him a lifetime ban from the park, despite the fact that the interaction between the cast member and the guest was not aired.

“As they watch this, Disney security is writing up his lifetime ban,” said thisismaxkennedy.

“How to get kicked out of Disney 101,” allisondavies5 added.

It turns out that these commenters were correct. In October of this year, Fox Business published a list of ten things that could lead to a Disney ban. Trespassing into employee-only areas might result in a lifelong suspension, according to the network, in addition to stealing, harassment, and public obscenity.

“Any type of trespassing will land you in trouble,” Fox warns. This is a condensed version of the information.