A viral video of a Texas teacher removing his mask and breathing on a student has sparked an investigation.

A viral video of a recent dispute at a Texas middle school in which a teacher lowered her mask and appeared to purposely breathe into a pupil spurred an investigation.

According to the Daily Mail, the event occurred on September 17 at Mead Middle School, just outside of Houston. The unnamed instructor can be seen forcefully approaching a female student who is confined between a wall and a desk and breathing on her with her face mask lowered in the video.

In the video, the teacher can be heard shouting, “Shut up.” “First and foremost, don’t get it mixed up. It makes no difference to me. It makes no difference to me.” “Get out of my face,” responds the student. “Make me,” says the teacher. Other sounds heard in the video indicate that the kid was attempting to exit the classroom.

The video appears to start in the middle of a fight, but it’s unclear what sparked the altercation. As of Saturday evening, the video had been seen over 103,000 times on Facebook, with over 1,000 reactions and 876 comments.

Jacqueline Garza, a student in the video, claimed that the teacher swore at her during the altercation. She explained that the teacher had been attempting to convince kids to cease using their phones previous to the event.

Garza told Click2Houston, “We were using our phones and she instructed us not to use our phones.” “‘All right,’ I said. ‘All right,’ she said. ‘Don’t disrespect me like that,’ she replied after a few exchanges.” Garza went on to say that it was at this point that the teacher started yelling at her.

“That’s when she slapped me across the face and yelled, ‘Don’t insult me!'” Garza clarified. “She was spitting on my face while breathing on it with her mask off. Not only for myself, but for my entire class, it made me feel humiliated and afraid.” Following the internet posting of the video, the Aldine Independent School District placed the anonymous teacher on administrative leave and launched an inquiry into her. This is a condensed version of the information.