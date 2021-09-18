A viral video of a ‘Serial Puncher’ in the subway in New York City has been seen over 1 million times.

A viral video has stirred internet alarm about a rumored “West 4 puncher” at Manhattan’s West 4th Street Washington Square subway station, although some are skeptical of the claims.

After TikTok user @avoid a void posted a video of herself allegedly being punched by a stranger at West 4th Street station, the video received over one million views and a slew of comments from people claiming to have had similar encounters with the same woman, earning her the moniker “West 4th puncher.”

However, there is no clear evidence that the woman is a “serial puncher,” as many comments say, given there are no documented news stories, police press releases, or social network posts about her behavior.

Kaelee Boussarie reported her alleged punching experience on September 9: She scribbled on-screen, with a green screen background of the station, “POV: You’re me getting off the train at West 4th and attempting to dodge this lady,” before swinging towards the camera.

She captioned the video, “I guess it’s a NYC right of passage.”

“She was a Caucasian lady in her mid-30s to mid-40s, around 5ft 4ish, with lightish brown, blondish hair,” Boussari alleged, adding that she was punched while exiting the Manhattan-bound F train and using the stairs between the escalator and the news kiosks.

Boussari told the Daily Dot that she hadn’t seen any other videos about the woman before hers, and that she didn’t wish her any “bad will,” but rather was concerned for her safety. “She isn’t deserving of that. “She requires assistance,” she stated.

As the video’s views grew, so did the claims of similar stories in the comments. Young New Yorkers reported they had comparable experiences with the same woman or had heard similar accounts from others.

One response stated, “My friends clocked her straight back.”

TikTok's section was also taken over by joke videos, with users imagining how they would defend themselves if they came across the woman. "I'm getting my tote bag ready to fight the West 4th Street Subway.