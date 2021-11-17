A viral video depicting a surveillance camera visible in a fitting room mirror has sparked controversy.

A video that went viral showing a surveillance camera clearly visible from a fitting room mirror has generated controversy.

Nallely Valencia (@naeevalencia) posted the video on TikTok on October 18, writing, “I know I’m not trippen [sic]& this is totally not allowed.” More than 640,000 people have seen the message, and roughly 38,000 people have liked it.

The video was shot inside a Windsor clothes store in Modesto, California, according to the post.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Wow I’m really upset, I literally noticed when I was putting my clothes back on.” The camera zooms in on the surveillance camera reflected in the mirror in this shot.

The text overlay of a Snapchat image featured in the video reads, “You mean to tell me they watched me become naked.”

Only 13 states, according to legal news website Dopplr, forbid the use of any “monitoring equipment” in dressing rooms. California is one of those states.

Surveillance cameras in dressing rooms are permitted in some areas, but monitoring “must be done solely for loss prevention,” according to Dopplr.

“Any other purpose is prohibited and would result in the store being penalized significantly,” the website continued.

It’s unclear if the camera visible in Valencia’s video was truly situated in the fitting room area or on the main floor because the camera can be seen via the fitting room mirror. It’s also possible that the camera was watching a different part of the store than the changing rooms, as Valencia said.

Some commenters even speculated that the camera was a hoax.

Valencia has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Even still, some commenters were alarmed about the prospect of being watched while changing.

“That’s why I never longer try on clothes in stores,” Alicia2Vega831 explained.

“That’s terrifying, and who knows how many individuals were affected and it went undiscovered,” raved.

However, many people claimed that there was no need to be concerned.

“It’s in practically every clothing store,” one commentator noted, “not for spying on you changing but for thievery.”

Jesse2091 commented, “It’s literally facing the other way calm.”

Dro enquired: “How do you know it’s pointing in the direction of the dressing room? It’s not that I dislike you; it’s just that you’re” Valencia remained silent.

