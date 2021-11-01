A viral image shows a woman’s takeout wing order including a fried chicken head.

Brittani Paulhamus of Pennsylvania has gone viral after sharing a photo of a fried chicken head she discovered in her takeaway wing order.

The event happened on October 22 at Old School Pizza in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, according to her Facebook post. She included two photos in the message. The fried chicken head was clearly visible among the chicken wings in one photo. On the other, the head was isolated, perched on top of what appeared to be a takeout container.

More than 23,000 people have interacted with the post.

“When I first saw it, I was completely taken aback! I couldn’t stop gagging,” she told Fox 35 News. “I’m not going to order chicken for a long time.” Old School Pizza apologized for the blunder and said they were investigating the situation with their supplier, according to a statement obtained by TODAY.

“We’ve been open nearly 13 years and sell TONS of wings every week, but nothing compares to this…

The supplier is investigating how such a thing could have occurred, as well as how it could have passed through so many checkpoints without being spotted “TODAY was told by the restaurant.

“We appreciate all of our loyal clients, as well as everyone who knows that accidents sometimes happen and that certain things are simply beyond our control.”

According to the publication, Paulhamus was also offered a refund by the eatery, but she declined.

“To tell you the truth, it doesn’t matter,” she told TODAY. “It’s humorous to me now, at the end of the day. When I think back on [the incident], I’m more amused than offended by it.” The fried chicken head isn’t the first bizarre food find that’s made the news this year. A woman in Bolivia discovered a human finger inside her fast-food burger in September.

She, too, shared her find on Facebook, where it quickly went viral. As a result, the eatery was temporarily closed by Bolivia’s vice-minister for the defense of user and consumer rights.

A woman discovered a deep-fried towel in her fried chicken order in June.

In a Facebook post, she stated, “I truly believed the posts complaining about bizarre stuff in their orders were all made up, but now I know it really happens.” “It’s horrible and humiliating.” Many people expressed their displeasure in the comments section. This is a condensed version of the information.