A viral debate erupted after a video showing a lone Waffle House employee preparing 12 orders at once went viral.

In a now-viral video, a TikToker filmed his recent trip to Waffle House, generating heated controversy in the comments area. The video, which has nearly 650,000 views, purports to show a lone staffer frantically preparing roughly 12 meals at the same time.

It’s not the first time the restaurant business has been embroiled in a social media controversy: just two months ago, a video purportedly showing a Waffle House waitress carrying her kid while working went viral. The incident, however, was later proven to be a hoax, most likely staged for financial benefit.

“We have researched the TikTok video and have decided that the media portrayals and social network posts are not factual,” Waffle House said in a statement.

TikToker @rlozada25 opens his new video by saying: “This lady is deserving of every single tip. She’s preparing a meal for 12 people on her alone.” An staffer is seen making orders next to a long line of empty plates in the video.

In the video’s caption, @rlozada25 adds, “She’s genuinely great.”

Since it was posted late last week, the brief video has received 72,600 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, with viewers split on whether the circumstance constituted a problem for the employee.

@billreynolds56 observed, “This is a typical day at just about any Waffle House I’ve ever visited.”

“That’s not unusual in my experience,” @siaosicabral wrote. “Normally, people don’t see what cooks have to deal with.” “She should’ve just walked away. It’s not worth risking your life by pushing yourself to the point of fatigue “@candacesaysf*** retorted. “Join a union and defend yourselves.” @heavymetallover1 remarked, “I did that for 20 years and grew weary of it,” adding that it was “hard job” with “no money [or]respect.” Following the commotion in the comments area, @rlozada25 posted two more videos detailing the scenario, including the fact that his party tipped her a total of roughly $100 between the three of them.

In a more recent post, the TikToker states, “The reason I made the movie was to demonstrate my appreciation towards her.” “She was serving 12 people, and there were probably another ten people who hadn’t even gotten a chance to order yet.” Despite the customers’ complaints about extended wait times, the employee was “nice and courteous,” according to the TikToker. This is a condensed version of the information.