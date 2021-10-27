A video shows students in a Maryland classroom having sex, and the school and police are investigating.

School administrators and legal authorities are looking into a social media video clip that appears to show two students having sex in a Maryland high school classroom.

The incident occurred in a classroom at Woodlawn High School, which is located in the Gwynn Oak neighborhood of Baltimore County. Principal Jamel Jernigan informed parents about the video in a letter dated October 8th. Local news outlets only recently reported on the letter.

According to WJZ-TV, the letter stated, “I was just made aware of a social media post of a video featuring Woodlawn High School students engaged in highly improper behavior while in class.”

“With school administration, our [Baltimore County Public Schools] safety manager, and the Baltimore County Police Department, an investigation is underway,” the letter added.

The number of students engaged, their ages, or the date of the occurrence were not specified in Jernigan’s letter. According to the aforementioned news agency, the incident was allegedly recorded by a pupil. It’s also unclear whether the purported sex act or the video’s reposting were illegal.

However, the principal’s letter stated that if pupils’ behavior was determined to be “inappropriate for the school environment,” they could face disciplinary action.

The school has reportedly refused to comment on the subject other than to acknowledge that the principal’s letter exists.

The Baltimore County Police Department was approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

The journal Pediatrics stated in May 2019 that the recording and distribution of sexual content between minors has become more widespread as more teens acquire cellphones.

According to a research published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics in April 2018, at least one out of every four teenagers had received sexually explicit texts or emails. According to the report, about one in every twelve teenagers has forwarded sexual content to others without the knowledge of the sexual partners involved.

As a kind of cyberbullying known as “revenge porn,” sexual content is sometimes sent out to others. Revenge porn, which might be from a former sexual partner or someone else who secretly videotaped other people’s sex acts, is frequently used to humiliate sexual partners.

State regulations regarding teen sexting in the United States differ greatly. Several factors influence the laws and how they are applied. The age of the people engaged is one of these criteria. This is a condensed version of the information.