A video shows L.A. cops shooting a man 12 times after he asked for a ‘cop suicide.’

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) has revealed bodycam video footage showing deputies shooting David Ordaz Jr., 34, 12 times. Before he died in the incident, Ordaz told his sister that he wanted to commit “suicide by cop,” provoking officers to shoot him.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said he saw the footage and had “grave concerns” about the shooting. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave awaiting the outcome of the investigation. According to The Los Angeles Times, the man’s family has filed a federal wrongful death case against the county.

On the day of the shooting, March 14, Ordaz’s sister informed a 911 dispatcher, “I’m currently with someone who is telling me they’re suicidal.” “I was hoping you could advise me on what I can do to assist them.”

Ordaz’s sister informed police that she was in a car with him outside the family’s home when he was arrested. Ordaz was armed with a 12-inch kitchen knife, according to her, and he was perhaps high on methamphetamines, a stimulant. She claimed he also discussed “police suicide,” which made her “afraid” for his safety.

Deputies arrived and Ordaz left the car, knife in hand, according to bodycam footage from the event. He spent several minutes speaking with the cops. “We’re not here to shoot you, dude,” one deputy said as he leveled his rifle at Ordaz. We’re attempting to assist you.”

“Why are you upset today?” a second officer said of Ordaz.

“Because you won’t f*cking shoot,” Ordaz said.

Ordaz was repeatedly told to put the knife down so that the authorities could assist him. Ordaz’s family members left the house as well, hoping to speak with him. To prevent being injured by bullets, police advised the family members to return inside.

An LASD spokeswoman informed The Los Angeles Times that officers sought less-lethal weapons and a mental evaluation team. Ordaz began heading towards officers while still clutching his knife after authorities fired a beanbag round at him. Officers then began firing their weapons. A woman from the family screamed in the video as officers fired 12 shots at Ordaz. Even after his body had hit the ground, officers continued to fire.

