A video shows an Ohio police chief placing a KKK sign on the coat of a black officer.

After being seen on tape laying a piece of paper with the words “Ku Klux Klan” on a Black officer’s raincoat, an Ohio police chief resigned.

According to video obtained by WKYC, Sheffield Lake police chief Anthony Campo used a printer in the department on Friday to print a message displaying the name of the hate group.

Campo then slid it into the officer’s yellow raincoat as he walked into the room.

According to the station, Campo left work on Tuesday after being approached by Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring.

After the police union informed him of the racist event, Bring said he spoke with Campo.

He immediately placed Campo on administrative leave while waiting for the video, which was taken on a camera at the station’s booking area, to be reviewed.

Bring told WKYC that his talk with Campo ended with him saying, “I don’t want to even hear about it.”

“I stated that you have already admitted it. I told you you had 10 minutes to leave the office. I said I wanted your keys and badge, and that was the end of it. ‘Get out of here.’

Campo, according to Bring, also constructed a cone out of newspaper and wore it. “He replied, ‘You’re going to have to wear this for the shift,'” the mayor explained. According to the broadcaster, the incident was not captured on video.

Campo, who had served as Sheffield Lake’s police chief for the past eight years and had been with the force for 33 years, told media outlets that he had not been dismissed, but rather had retired.

He said the event was “overblown” and that he respected the officer he was targeting.

Campo claimed that he doesn’t believe the officer, who he hired, was the one who complained and alleged others in the department were retaliating for past disciplinary action.

He told the Chronicle-Telegram that he heard a blowing-off-steam session. “Something was seen and heard, and it was reported to the union.”

The cop involved has yet to be recognized by city officials.

But Bring said he had an emotional meeting with the officer and personally apologized for Campo’s actions, which he branded “disgusting.”

