A video shows an Arizona police helicopter rescuing people trapped atop a truck by floodwaters.

After several days of heavy storms and rains, police in Maricopa County, Arizona, published a video of a dramatic helicopter rescue on Friday after a vehicle became stranded on a flooded road.

Two people were stuck in a wash in the New River community after attempting to drive through a flooded street in their mobile home, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

A police helicopter can be seen in the footage reaching down to grab the two occupants who were stranded atop the vehicle.

“We’re here to keep our community safe, but please be aware of the risks of moving water and accessing flooded areas. “Here’s a video of our MCSO aviation unit rescuing a driver whose vehicle became stuck in a wash,” police said in a tweet on Friday.

Prior to the aviation rescue, Daisy Mountain Fire Department first responders attempted a land rescue but were unable to assist the stranded passengers owing to many high water crossings.

Officials were concerned that the mobile home would topple due to reports of water flowing in through the windows, but the sheriff’s office was able to complete the rescue without injuring anyone.

According to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, two family dogs were lost in the floodwaters.

The rescue came after many days of severe rain and storms in the Phoenix area. The National Weather Service in Phoenix (NWS) stated on Saturday that there is a “slight to moderate danger of heavy rain” across much of south-central Arizona this weekend.

@NWSWPC is still predicting a lot of rain for the next three days. Across parts of south-central Arizona, there is a Slight to Moderate Risk of Excessive Rain today.