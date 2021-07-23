A video shows a white woman chasing a black boy around a playground with a knife in her hand.

Terra Roling, a 32-year-old white woman, has been charged with two counts of felony intimidation after a video showed her pursuing a Black youngster around an elementary school playground with a knife in her hand and uttering a racial epithet.

Roling was at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 15 with three children. Her 13-year-old kid informed her that he had been hit by a Black boy.

Roling was caught on camera verbally confronting the Black child and then chasing after him with a knife while uttering the anti-Black insult “n-word.”

“What are you doing running [n-word]?” In the video, Roling says. In the video, the boys tell her to put down the knife and inquire as to why she is using the n-word. Roling then defends her usage of the term by accusing the Black boy of using the n-word.

“An [n-word] is someone who is illiterate. She exclaims, “Doesn’t mean you’re Black!” The n-word is a disparaging and derogatory epithet for a Black person, according to Merriam-Webster. “I can say whatever I want,” she says when the youngsters inform her she can’t say the slur. It’s a matter of freedom of expression.”

When Roling says, “My kids weren’t f**king with you,” the Black boy replies, “Uh-huh.” He used the b-word on me four times.” “He did,” claims another of the Black boy’s buddies.

“All right, then, I apologize,” Roling says. “You need to check your fking mouth,” she adds, turning to her son. You’re sitting there telling me they’re going to start st.” “Get the f**k in the car!” she cries at her son as he tries to explain himself.

The video went viral shortly. However, it wasn’t until Wednesday, nearly two months after the event, that local officials filed charges against the woman.

ChangeMakers of Fort Wayne, a local racial justice organization, launched a public awareness campaign on Roling’s alleged actions. Alisha Rauch and Daylana Saunders, members of the ChangeMakers, created films and social media posts pushing people to contact local officials and demand criminal charges be brought against Roling.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office filed an affidavit against Roling on Wednesday. She. This is a condensed version of the information.