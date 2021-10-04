A video shows a suspect spray-painting the George Floyd statue in New York City with gray paint.

A suspect defaced a George Floyd statue in New York City with gray paint, as seen on video.

An individual crouching near the monument appeared to reach into a backpack in the footage, which was released to Twitter by the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers Unit.

As the video progressed, the man mounted a skateboard while clutching a paint can. The man in the video hurled the can of paint towards Floyd’s statue while riding his skateboard past it. The suspect throws a line of gray paint across part of the statue at the end of the footage.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 3 at roughly 10:15 a.m. local time, according to an NYPD official. The monument of Floyd is positioned in Union Square Park’s “south plaza,” according to an NYPD official.

“The guy threw gray paint over the statue’s face and base, then fled the scene while still riding his skateboard northbound on the west side of Union Square Park,” an NYPD spokesperson informed This website.

According to the spokeswoman, the event is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

The unidentified suspect was described as a male with a light complexion and a medium build by the NYPD in a statement provided to This website. According to the NYPD, he was last seen wearing “a black cap, a dark green jacket, a neon green t-shirt, black shorts, black and white sneakers, and a green rucksack.”

The NYPD shared the video on social media in the hopes that it would aid in the identification of the alleged vandal. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the New York City Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Unit.

This is the second time, according to the Washington Post, that this statue depicting Floyd’s face has been vandalized. A suspected vandal defaced the sculpture with black paint on June 24, shortly after it was built in Brooklyn.

Chris Carnabuci, the artist behind Floyd’s statue, told the Post that the most recent vandalism event “didn’t come as a complete surprise.”

“Vandalism, in any form, is not an useful or meaningful activity,” Carnabuci said in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.