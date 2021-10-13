A video shows a smuggler abandoning a seven-year-old girl near the California border.

A smuggler is shown dumping a 7-year-old girl along the US-Mexico border in California in a new video.

“After a #hazardous drop from the border wall, a 7-year-old girl was left alone by her smuggler. She traveled alone from El Salvador to Mexico before being transported to a residence with other children for several days “Gregory K. Bovino, US Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent for the El Centro Sector, wrote in a tweet accompanied the video.

ABANDONED AT THE BORDER: After a #hazardous drop from the border wall, a 7-year-old girl was abandoned alone by her smuggler. She traveled alone from El Salvador to Mexico before being put to a house with other youngsters for several days. WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW.

@CBP https://t.co/NROpAEG91L USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) October 12, 2021 pic.twitter.com/II4sG37CRi “I’m standing in the precise area where an unethical alien smuggler trafficked a young 7-year-old juvenile across this border,” Bovino remarked before the surveillance footage of the incident began.

The smuggler can be seen carrying the 7-year-old girl on his back as he carefully descends the 30-foot border wall in the footage.

The infant is abandoned “in a desolate stretch of the border with no food or water” after the smuggler and the child make it to the bottom of the wall on the US side, according to Bovino.

According to Bovino, the 7-year-old daughter was abandoned about 50 feet from the “rapidly flowing All-American Canal, which has already claimed the lives of countless migrants this year.”

The smuggler can be seen going back over the border wall after abandoning the child across the border. Mexico According to a press release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the event occurred on Tuesday morning about 9:25 a.m. local time. According to the press release, CBP inspectors recognized the situation as potentially dangerous and decided to wait until the 7-year-old youngster reached the ground before entering the area.

“This choice was made out of caution, assuming that given the height of the border wall, the smuggler would panic and drop the child, resulting in significant harm or death,” according to the press statement. This is a condensed version of the information.