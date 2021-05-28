A video shows a gunman in San Jose. Before shooting, Sam Cassidy walks between VTA buildings.

A new camera video shows a suspect going between Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) rail yard buildings before fatally shooting nine individuals in San Jose, California.

Sam Cassidy can be seen walking through a parking lot from a VTA building on the west side of the facility to another building on the east side of the facility in the video released by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

“Suspect (Samuel Cassidy) began the shooting incident at Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Building”B” (west-side) and proceeded to go towards VTA Building”A” (east-side),” according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

In their explanation, the sheriff’s office also stated that the timestamp on the video “is not accurate to the present time of event.”

The sheriff’s office was contacted by Washington Newsday for clarification on when the video was taken, but no response was received in time for publishing.

Cassidy, 57, was identified as the suspected shooter at the VTA light rail yard facility by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s office on Thursday.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the mass shooting took place about 6:34 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers first received reports of an active shooter at the VTA facility, 101 West Younger Avenue, at that time.

On Thursday, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith informed the Associated Press that Cassidy fired 39 rounds, killing nine people. After being transferred to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in critical condition, nine victims were pronounced dead on the scene. A ninth victim was pronounced dead at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center after being transferred there in critical condition. When officers met Cassidy, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Three semi-automatic handguns (9mm) were located at the scene,” the sheriff’s office reported in an amended news release on Thursday. “32 separate high capacity handgun magazines loaded with additional ammunition” were included with the firearms.

The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined by police. According to them, an investigation is still underway, which involves conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance cameras and cellphone records.

“We can state that the suspect has been a severely dissatisfied VTA employee for many years, which may have contributed to why he was targeted, based on recent developments in the inquiry.” This is a condensed version of the information.