A video shows a group of people beating up a woman on a New York street and stealing her walker.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) released surveillance footage of a woman being assaulted by four people who beat her up before stealing her money and walker.

The victim is now in stable condition, but the attackers have yet to be found or identified, according to authorities, who spoke to This website on Friday morning. The public has been asked to aid police in identifying the attackers.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at 8:18 p.m. local time on Tuesday in Harlem at the intersection of 8th Avenue and West 151st Street. The confrontation began with a verbal quarrel between the group and the 61-year-old woman who was standing at the corner, according to police. The situation quickly developed into a physical altercation.

The attackers, who were made up of three women and one man, began kicking and punching the victim, who was tackled to the sidewalk by one of them. The woman shown in the video wearing a yellow T-shirt and light blue jeans who fell on the ground with the victim continued to strike her while the others beat her while standing.

One of the attackers who stayed standing, wearing a purple T-shirt and shorts in the surveillance video, pulled out a pot and began striking the victim with it.

According to police, the group eventually left the woman, taking her bag and walker with them. Her credit cards, as well as $22 in cash, were stolen from her luggage, according to authorities.

For treatment, the victim was transferred to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem. When police were approached for information on Friday morning, she was claimed to be in stable condition.

Police released the CCTV footage on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, announcing that they were looking for information on the attackers. In the tweet, the incident was described as a robbery.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS ARE WANTED FOR ROBBERY: At 8:18 p.m. on July 20, a 61-year-old woman was kicking, punching, and hitting her head with a pot on the corner of W 151 St and 8 Ave in Manhattan when the suspects began kicking, punching, and taking her cash, credit cards, and walker. Do you have any information? At 800-577-TIPS, call/DM @NYPDTips. pic.twitter.com/YQzCAtn8HS

