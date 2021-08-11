A video of Cory Booker teasing a Republican senator over the phrase “defund the police” has gone viral.

Senator Cory Booker gave a brief but animated endorsement of a proposal to defund the police on the Senate floor in a video that has gone popular on social media.

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), whose proposal to the Democrats’ 2022 budget resolution would limit federal assistance to local governments that defund law enforcement, got the New Jersey Democrat agitated on Tuesday.

Following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, several Democrats have distanced themselves from calls to “defund the police,” a concept that gained support among leftists.

In an enthusiastic speech endorsing Tommy Tuberville’s non-binding proposal to punish towns that defund the police, Cory Booker declares, “This is a gift.”

“I am confident I will not see any political commercials criticizing anyone here over police defunding.”

It passed 99-0 with all Democrats voting in favor. pic.twitter.com/GUqAfcSlxH

August 11, 2021 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender)

Tuberville stated on the Senate floor that municipal and state police agencies handled four-fifths of all law enforcement in the country, adding, “Local leaders across the country have decided the woke thing to do is disband their city’s police force.”

He claimed that taxpayers in his state should not be forced to “foot the bill for local politicians in Oregon and Minnesota who prefer the woke ‘defund the cops’ campaign over the protection of their own communities.”

After Tuberville took his seat, Booker brought a shock of energy to the proceedings with a lighthearted riff on how the GOP depicts Democrats’ views on law enforcement, as well as some gentle parody of the Alabama congressman.

Booker clasped his hands together and said, “Madam President, I am so excited.” “This is a present. If it wasn’t a total disregard for Senate processes… “I’d stroll over there and hug my Alabama colleague.”

“There are some people who have stated that there are members of this deliberative body who want to defund the police— to my horror,” Booker remarked, referring to those who portray Democrats as anti-law enforcement.

“This senator has given us the gift of finally being able to lay to rest the slanderous notion that someone in this august body wants to defund the police.”

He then told his colleagues to "sashay" down.