A video of another student in drag dancing with the principal of a Kentucky school has surfaced.

As part of homecoming week celebrations, a video has surfaced showing an already-under-fire principal at a Kentucky high school receiving another provocative dance from a male student dressed in drag.

Images uploaded on social media earlier this week showed Hazard High School administrator Donald “Happy” Mobelini having a lap dance from a teenage male masquerading as a scantily clad woman, prompting an investigation.

The event occurred during a so-called “Man Pageant” put on by students for homecoming.

Hazard Independent Schools Superintendent Sondra Combs said that disciplinary action had been taken as a result of the review without going into detail. It was an isolated event, according to Combs, and “no issue has ever been raised” with previous homecoming activities.

However, new videos obtained by the Courier Journal and shared on social media show students in previous years performing similar events in the school gym, which can be identified by the gym’s background and logo on the floor, including boys wearing female underwear and behaving suggestively toward teachers.

A male student is shown in a long white frock and wig dancing to Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” in a video sent on Twitter by sports journalist Nate Bryan and said to be from 2020. The boy approaches Mobelini at one point and rubs his hands over his head and chest, according to the Courier Journal.

In another scene, a male student dressed in a wig and bra does an exaggerated lap dance on front of two males seated in chairs in the middle of the gym, while a fourth throws wads of cash into the air. According to the Courier Journal, a former student first posted the video in 2017 and then repeated it in 2018.

Hazard High School is a public high school in the city of Hazard,

Homecoming in 2020Like a Virgin

Mayor/Principal Happy is also on the front row.

However, please don't tell me I'm putting this out of context. https://t.co/ScRbPzAZ2y pic.twitter.com/OtwW7nXD9m Nate Bryan (@NateInSports) 28th of October, 2021 Homecoming 2017 at Hazard High School: To thunderous acclaim, a man costumed as a woman performs a lap dance for another person. After that, money is thrown on the "stripper" October 29, 2021 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) The school's earlier statements are contradicted by the new videos.