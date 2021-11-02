A video of a Virginia man who is unsure about critical race theory has been viewed over 3.5 million times.

A video showing a man in Virginia declaring critical race theory to be the most significant topic in the state’s governor election—but not specifying what it is—has gone viral.

Since The Good Liars, a political comedy duo, shared the video on Twitter on Monday, it has been viewed over 3.5 million times.

The tweet stated, “This guy claims Critical Race Theory is the most significant issue in the Virginia Election.” “He also claims to have no understanding of Critical Race Theory.” The most significant topic in the Virginia election, according to this person, is Critical Race Theory. He also claims to have no understanding of Critical Race Theory. pic.twitter.com/lBrGy4lRBG November 1, 2021 — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) “What’s the most critical issue in the governor’s race here in Virginia?” Jason Selvig asks the man in the video. “Getting back to the basics of teaching children,” he responded, “rather than teaching them critical racial theory.”

“And what is critical race theory?” Selvig followed up with. Because he doesn’t “understand it that much,” the man says that he won’t “go into the specifics of it.” He does add, though, that “what little I know, I don’t care for.” Selvig responds by asking the man to clarify on what he has heard. “Can you tell me about something you’ve heard that you don’t like?” Selvig inquires.

“I’m not going to, you know, I’m not going to… I don’t know much about it, and I’m not interested in learning more about it, but it’s something I’m not interested in learning about “He responds.

We reached out to the Good Liars for comment.

Some on Twitter said that the interaction perfectly encapsulated the pushback to critical race theory. Journalist Jemele Hill tweeted, “Pretty nice summation of the outrage against critical race theory.”

“If you just substitute the phrases ‘Critical Race Theory’ with something like ‘Reducing White Supremacy,’ people’s resistance to it and refusal to discuss specifics on television makes a lot more sense,” Franklin Leonard added.

CRT stands for critical race theory, and it is an academic framework that looks at history through the perspective of racism.

Despite the fact that the National School Boards Association claims that it is not taught in K-12 public schools, conservatives have slammed it as an attempt to rewrite history and make. This is a condensed version of the information.