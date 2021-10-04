A video of a teacher singing to masked preschool children about masks has gone viral.

On Sunday, an account with the handle @libsoftiktok shared the video on Twitter, and it has now received over 350,000 views.

The tweet read, “Preschool teacher records herself singing cringey mask song to masked toodlers [sic].”

It’s unclear when or when the video was shot, but it shows a group of children who appear to be pre-school age wearing facial covers inside a classroom.

Some of the students appear to be singing along with the teacher.

She may be heard singing, “I wear a mask to school, I wear a mask to school, hi-ho, the derry-o, I wear a mask to school.”

“It helps to keep me safe, it helps to keep me safe, hi-ho, the derry-o, it helps to keep me safe,” she continues. It ensures the safety of my buddies. It protects my buddies, hi-ho, the derry-o, it protects my friends.”

We’ve reached out to the @libsoftiktok account for more information.

As students returned to school for the new academic year, the video went viral.

Mask mandates are causing controversy in school districts around the country, particularly in Republican-controlled states that have made it illegal for local governments to impose mask requirements.

A federal judge in South Carolina overturned the state’s mask mandate ban last week. A judge in Arizona also overturned regulations prohibiting schools from requiring students to wear masks.

Meanwhile, between August 13 and September 16, a sixth of all COVID-19 cases in children reported since the epidemic began were diagnosed.

In a recent court document, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) stated, “This surge appears to be due to two principal factors: the resumption of in-person schooling (and particularly schooling in places without masks), and the emergence of the delta variant, which is more than twice as contagious as previous variants.”

Last month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released three research finding that school districts that did not mandate students to wear masks were more likely to experience coronavirus epidemics.

Masks should be required for everyone, according to the CDC.