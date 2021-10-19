A video of a police officer punching a young black man in the face has surfaced.

In a video circulating on social media, a police officer in California is shown hitting a young Black man in the face during an arrest.

Officers were called to a parking lot on the 200 block of East Stetson Avenue in Hemet at 3.30 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release from the Hemet Police Department.

Edmund Franklin, 19, was approached by authorities after a 911 call reported that he had been asked to leave by employees of a local business for allegedly “getting confrontational” with them. According to authorities, Franklin was also panhandling in the vicinity.

“Mr. Franklin has been advised that he is trespassing and must vacate the premises,” police stated. “Mr. Franklin was also warned that he would be arrested for trespassing if he returned.” Franklin left the area, but police said they were summoned back about 45 minutes later after being informed that Franklin had returned and was refusing to leave.

Franklin is seen on video informing an officer that he will remove his backpack, as an officer grabs Franklin and punches him in the face.

While spectators yell, Franklin is quickly pulled to the ground and detained by the officer. Franklin is then seen being handled by three officers, as another officer approaches onlookers who are enraged.

Franklin was selling sweets outside the grocery store, according to a witness, and had sold her some soon before police arrived.

According to the news release, “the first responding officer approached Mr. Franklin and sought to hold him for a trespass violation when a use of force occurred.”

Franklin was charged with trespassing, resisting an officer, and attempting to disarm an officer, according to Hemet police, and his bail was set at $10,000.

Hemet police stated they had initiated an inquiry into the officer’s use of force and were aware of the viral footage.

"We're looking into the incident, including the officer's body-worn camera video and the social media posts," police said. "This incident is being investigated, as is any use of force incident involving a Hemet Police officer."