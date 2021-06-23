A video of a man shoplifting from a Walgreens in San Francisco while security guards look on has sparked a heated debate.

A new video of a man thieving from a Walgreens in San Francisco while a security guard looks on has stirred outrage on social media.

The video, which was posted to Twitter by Lyanne Melendez, a reporter for KGO-TV in San Francisco, shows a man inside the Walgreens stuffing a black garbage bag with various products. The event happened at a Walgreens on Gough and Fell streets, according to the tweet.

The man can be seen getting on his bike and biking down the aisle with the trash bag on his back as the video continues. A security guard, who is also filming the incident, can be seen attempting to grab the bag away from the man as he rides down the aisle, but he is unsuccessful.

The man can then be seen pedaling his bike toward the Walgreens entrance before exiting.

This just happened at the San Francisco @Walgreens on Gough and Fell Streets.

June 14, 2021 — Lyanne Melendez

Melendez told KGO-TV, “It’s difficult for me as a journalist to say, ‘I won’t be involved, I can’t get involved.'” I’m supposed to stay neutral, yet this is also my hometown. I live in this city and see it all the time. Not only Walgreens, but also cars have been targeted, and my garage door has been pried open twice.”

Following the release of the video, a slew of social media users offered their thoughts on the incident, with many stirring controversy.

Twitter user Mark Kitterman wrote in response that "The security guard got it all video and no store patron was injured in the process. Win-Win. The video will be circulated throughout the Bay Area Law enforcement. Dude is screwed. This was handled correctly."

The security guard got it all video and no store patron was injured in the process. Win-Win. The video will be circulated throughout the Bay Area Law enforcement. Dude is screwed.

This was handled correctly.

This was handled correctly.

— Mark Kitterman, June 15, 2021

Similarly, Twitter user Moderna Kilmartin wrote, "Non-violent crime, he stole stuff that wasn't valuable enough to be under lock and key, and he didn't even use fossil fuels. SO what?"