A video of a man learning that a member of his family will donate a kidney has been seen over ten million times.

A woman tells a family member in an emotional TikTok video that she will be his kidney donor. Many commenters expressed their affection for the family after seeing the film, which has been viewed over 10 million times.

Alyssa Lalmond initially shared the TikTok over the weekend. Her mother, Carrie, is shown on film telling her brother’s father-in-law, Bob, that she will be his kidney donor.

In the video’s caption, Lalonde says, “My mother held a particular secret for over a year.” “I’m astounded by her thoughtfulness. I’m happy to be her daughter.”

“I’m about to tell Bob I’m his kidney donor,” Carrie says to the camera at the start of the video. Carrie is then shown dancing in front of a house with a banner that reads, “I’m your donor.”

In the next scene, Bob and his family walk outside and quickly fall down as they realize what Carrie’s sign says.

A woman who appears to be Bob’s wife exclaims, “Oh my God!” As she ushers Bob to Carrie, she urges to him, “Go, go, go, honey.” He’s already crying and unable to speak.

He begins to cry even more when the two embrace. “You have no idea what this means to me,” he says after a brief pause. Thank you a lot.”

Many people were moved by the video and took the time to express their admiration for Bob and Carrie in the comments.

The popular Jettsett Farmhouse account responded, “I’m bawling.” “I can’t wait to see Bob!”

“Your mother is incredible,” actress Shelby Young said.

KathleenLights, a beauty vlogger, remarked, “Wow, this is such a wonderful moment… Thank you very much for sharing this.”

In response to the outpouring of support, Lalmond created a follow-up TikTok video that clarifies the original video’s context.

She said in the video dubbed “Story Time” that her mother began testing to be approved as a donor over a year ago. Lalmond and her mother Carrie kept the testing a secret until she was ultimately authorized last week, not wanting to boost hopes.

In the follow-up, she said, “We’re really grateful that it’s working out, and we’re hoping that the surgery will be planned for next month at some time.”

