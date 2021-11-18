A video of a man installing a whole gaming system in his girlfriend’s labor room has sparked controversy.

A woman recently shared her boyfriend’s unique hospital room layout on TikTok. Her spouse chose to pass the time during her labor induction by installing his gaming system in their room, according to TikToker @amberscxtt, and viewers appear to have mixed opinions about it. In the three days since it was posted, the video has received 2 million views, 285,000 likes, and 14,000 comments.

Induced labor is a medically induced process in which uterine contractions are induced before they start naturally. Inducing labor is a fairly common operation, and there are a variety of reasons why a healthcare provider could recommend it, including pregnancy difficulties or missing one’s due date.

However, depending on factors such as the induction method and the individual patient, labor induction can take a lengthy period. “Inductions can persist for hours, and in some cases, days,” according to Parents magazine. While a result, they recommend that future parents “go to the hospital with plenty of things to keep you occupied as the hours pass.” That advise appeared to have been taken to heart by TikToker @amberscxtt’s partner. @amberscxtt told The Washington Newsday, “He indicated that he wanted to have something to pass the time.” “I told him it was alright to bring it because we know how long inductions can take and how dull it may be to sit about in a hospital room waiting.” “My boyfriend brought his full game system to the hospital during my 21 hour induction,” the on-screen caption stated in the video. Meanwhile, the camera moves around the room, revealing a video game console, a giant monitor, and the TikToker’s boyfriend, who is engrossed in his game and wearing a gaming headset.

@amberscxtt

Bring something to keep you amused during your induction if you’re a man! #induction #tolac #vbac #ROMWEnextgen #laboranddelivery original sound – amberscxtttttttttttttttttttt While @amberscxtt appeared unconcerned with her boyfriend’s gaming, several viewers saw it as a “red flag.” @ijwdance wrote, “Honestly, this is insulting.” “I’m not expecting you to hold hands for 21 hours, but he can’t spend a day without gaming?” “I’m going to read a book or anything.” “I was in labor for 38 hours, and my husband is a major gamer…and he never played during that time.” This is a condensed version of the information.