A video of a man exercising in a flooded gym as a result of Hurricane Ida has gone viral.

There are no rest days for many fitness enthusiasts. Even if your gym has been flooded due to a hurricane, as one man on TikTok demonstrated.

Bodybuilder Tommy James, also known on the app as Fathergainz, can be seen lifting a large barbell weight while surrounded by flood water in footage shared to the app on September 2.

U.S.-based James shot the video in an undisclosed location, which has already received 3.4 million views. However, it is most likely to hit the northeast, as Hurricane Ida has caused flooding in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, and Virginia.

At least 48 people have died as a result of severe floods brought on by the hurricane’s remnants, which dumped record amounts of rain.

By releasing his film, James was able to bring some respite from the trauma. He begins by tossing a weightlifting bench into a flooded outdoor gym area and then plunging into the water.

“Hurricanes are a choice,” reads text overlaid on the video, which can be viewed here. Whoever braves the storms and showers will be prosperous and gain the most.”

He then lies down on the bench and begins bench-pressing a big weighted barbell while his legs are submerged in water and rain is falling.

@fathergainz

Do you get flooded as well? #hurricaneida #deadlift #baseballboys #bodybuilder #greeklife

“Hit maxes evades taxes,” the text says.

“Y’all get soaked too?” James said in the video’s caption. #hurricaneida #deadlift #baseballboys #bodybuilder #greeklife

The stunning video has received over 598,900 likes on Facebook.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their feelings about the man’s training.

“The adrenaline that is probably rushing through this man,” wrote Bryson, a TikTok user.

“I guess you could say he has a battling spirit,” said another person, Justin Berry.

“Bro, I believe you’re supposed to struggle?” T-Breezy joked. “What exactly are you doing?”

Cron, you’re welcome. “Imagine repping 225 in a hurricane!” Stan remarked.

“So much testosterone in this brief film, it’s insane,” Michalwaltos typed.

Nathaivy The alligators are prowling, so be careful.”

“Hoping there was no backed up sewage in the water,” David Schroer said.

"I'm going to show my kids this," Mr. Sizzle said.