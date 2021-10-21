A video of a man calling Joe Biden a “b****” because of rising gas prices has been viewed over 2 million times.

TikTok has gone viral with a video of a comedian labeling President Joe Biden a “b****” over rising gas costs.

The Dallas-based Joshua Nesbitt-Riley shared the 13-second video on Wednesday.

“I am not a conservative or a Democrat in any way, shape, or form,” he declares before panning the camera to reveal petrol prices of more than $3 per gallon.

“But Joe, I just want you to know that you’re a b**** every time I look at this and my gas tank is agonizing in hunger.”

@joshyjosh214

js original sound – JoshyJ Trump would never……

“Trump would never……….. js,” he said beside a shrugging emoji in the video’s commentary.

We reached out to Nesbitt-Riley for comment.

His video has received over 2.2 million views and 350,000 likes thus far. Thousands of comments have been put on the video, with TikTokers split on whether the president is to blame for rising gas costs.

“Where I reside, gas was 1.19 a year ago. It’s now $2.99. When Democrats are in power, gas prices inevitably rise “Daniel Boom penned the piece.

“If you think Biden raised petrol prices, you haven’t taken an econ course,” one user wrote.

Another user commented: “People don’t understand supply and demand… if Trump were still in office, gas prices would have soared. Make an effort to educate oneself.” However, one commentator stated: “Gas costs are influenced by the president. I’m at a loss for words as to why people aren’t aware of this.” Former President Donald Trump was even called back by several TikTokers. Jonathan Lowry tweeted, “Just thinking I could use a good tweet and $1.79 gas right about now.”

Gas prices have risen recently, owing to rising crude oil prices and improving demand.

Last year, demand for gas fell due to less travel due to the COVID-19 epidemic. However, as countries emerge from lockdowns and limitations, demand is increasing globally.

According to a recent story in Washington Newsday, Americans are spending $144 million more per day on petrol under Biden’s administration than they were under Trump’s.

The price of gasoline averaged roughly $3 per gallon between February and July this year, according to data compiled by the US Energy Information Administration. The daily consumption was estimated to be at 370 million gallons. This is a condensed version of the information.