A video of a ‘incomprehensible’ NYC apartment has gone viral due to its unusual layout.

The unusual arrangement of a New York City apartment has recently gone viral.

Rent New York (@rentnewyork), a self-described “rental pro,” released a TikTok video showing an available flat with an interesting layout earlier this week. The video, titled “My Head Hurts,” has earned more than 8 million views and over 1 million likes.

As they enter the flat, the inventor says, “Tell me you don’t know how to design a layout without telling me you don’t know how to produce a layout.”

They continue, “I’ll go first,” as they enter to give spectators a comprehensive tour.

A renter must first navigate a long maze-like passageway that leads to an out-of-place brownstone wall before reaching the main space. They are subsequently greeted by another little partition before entering the angular-looking combined kitchen and living room.

They joke, “Don’t worry, it gets better,” as they lead the viewer to the bathroom and bedroom area.

They purposefully “run into” numerous different walls to demonstrate that all of the bedrooms are triangular and undersized.

The creator revealed that the Washington Heights apartment costs $2,950 per month in the comments area.

Viewers couldn’t help but make jokes about the layout of the flat.

“Someone requested a ‘cute compartment,’ and the designer mistook it for a ‘acute apartment,’” Jill joked.

Another TikToker remarked, “Why have 9 walls when you can have 37?”

“Every time you think there’s a large room coming…,” Caitlin observed. WALL WITH AN ANGLE.”

Popular After TikToker KallMeKris compared the flat to the maze in Harry Potter, Rent New York created a follow-up video in which everything is the same save the sound, which has been replaced with a Harry Potter mashup including music and several quotations from the films.

As the inventor goes into the foyer, Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter replies, “It’s just in my head.”

“Of course, you both recognize that in the last few hours, you have breached probably a dozen school rules,” Dumbledore, played by Richard Harris, remarks.

and that it is sufficient for me to remove you both…,” the conversation continues.

“Landlord has to be expelled…,” the maker captioned the follow-up video. “How many rules have been broken?” says the narrator.

