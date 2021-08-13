A video of a Floating Billboard at Miami Beach has sparked debate, with some calling it “Genuinely Sad.”

A viral video of a floating billboard in Florida has sparked an online debate about advertising’s place on the sea.

An LED billboard is seen on a vessel near a beach in Miami in a video submitted by TikTok user @dylan.dinh on Thursday and already watched 1.5 million times. It has advertisements for Pretty Little Thing, a fast-fashion retailer, and White Claw, an alcoholic beverage.

The video, which you can watch here, features screaming and an on-screen caption that reads, “Bruh, we’re receiving commercials at the beach.”

Floating billboards aren’t quite new; they’ve been around for nearly five years in the United States. Catamarans equipped with LED screens ply the seas and rivers, displaying a variety of commercials and messages, including warnings to use sunscreen and keep beaches clean.

One of the companies that specialized in “water-based media” is Ballyhoo Media. In 2016, it opened in Miami, and in 2018, it expanded to New York.

“An interactive canvas to the vistas of major waterfront cities,” according to Ballyhoo. We offer an unrivaled capacity to engage audiences by combining industry-leading dwell lengths with the ability to play full motion interactive content.”

The owner of the yacht in the TikTok video is unknown, however Ballyhoo’s website does not list Pretty Little Thing or White Claw as clientele.

Some people in places like New York City and Daytona Beach have complained about floating billboards harming the waterside setting or acting as a distraction. Others have praised the capacity to use billboards to deliver critical messages.

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York who resigned on Tuesday, signed a measure in August 2019 prohibiting any boat from operating a “billboard that includes flashing, intermittent, or moving lights” throughout the state.

The TikTok video’s Florida billboard has also sparked debate.

One user remarked, “That’s genuinely sad actually.”

Another said, “The beach is supposed to be an escape.”

A third TikToker said, “One of the rare locations left to experience the natural life and not technology.”

Other commenters countered that the boats were no different from flying signs.