A video of a firefighter intentionally starting fires on purpose has gone viral on the internet.

In a video posted online, a California wildland firefighter explained the usual practice of igniting controlled fires, but witnessing her set fire to land on purpose confused a lot of people.

On June 23, Meg Hayes posted a video on TikTok showing her using a specific equipment to start fires in a California woodland. The post has received over 1.4 million views since then.

Hayes is seen driving around in a vehicle, shooting at the trees with what appears to be a paintball gun. The device is known as a PyroShot, and it’s used to start controlled fires that are occasionally required to improve land for various reasons.

PyroShots are machine-gun-like devices that fire high-grade potassium permanganate balls. However, before they are fired, they are pumped with glycol, which creates a chemical reaction, as shown in the video. The reaction takes approximately 20-40 seconds, during which time the ball is launched. The ball then ignites into a flame and burns for roughly two minutes once it has landed in its designated region.

The footage perplexed viewers, who couldn’t understand why a firefighter was lighting fires. “What is the purpose of this?” One TikTok user said, “I’ve never seen anything like this before,” while a Reddit user joked that 100 firefighters get convicted of arson each year, citing a National Volunteer Fire Council study.

Firefighters use fire to defend some wild areas, and certain ecosystems require fires to thrive. Controlled or managed fires are employed for a variety of reasons, including eradicating invasive species that endanger native species, boosting the growth of trees and plants, returning nutrients to the soil, and limiting insect and disease spread.

Preventing the spread of current or future wildfires is one of the most important reasons for controlled flames. Smaller fires are started and controlled by wildland firefighters in the path of wildfires to burn vegetation and remove any fuel that could cause the fire to spread.

