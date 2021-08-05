A video captures the moment a gunfight erupts in front of a New York City deli.

A gunfire outside a Manhattan deli left many bystanders injured, prompting police to investigate.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) published surveillance video of the July 31 incident on Monday, which showed four armed men heading into a grocery shop at 362 Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights.

While one of the men goes behind the counter, the other three males enter the store.

Outside the store, camera footage showed the moment all of the men started firing their weapons. As the gunfire erupted, some witnesses can be seen rising up and fled in the opposite way.

Three onlookers were injured in the incident, which occurred shortly after 11 p.m., according to police. The bodies of the victims have yet to be recognized.

The public’s help is being sought in identifying the four suspects who are wanted for assault. Anyone with information can contact 800-577-TIPS or send a direct message to NYPDTips on Twitter. Anyone who comes forward could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,500.

The NYPD was contacted for additional information, but no response was received before publishing.

New York has declared a national disaster emergency on gun violence, making it the first in the country. Governor Andrew Cuomo declared last month that gun violence will be treated as a “public health emergency” in New York.

“If you look at the latest statistics, more people are dying from gun violence and crime than from COVID – this is a national problem, but someone needs to step up and confront it because our future depends on it,” Cuomo said in a statement.

In June, law enforcement officials reported 165 shooting events, down 19 percent from June 2020, when there were 205 shooting incidents in New York. The number of people killed in shootings was down 26% from the previous year.

According to the figures, homicides were down 23% from the same month a year ago. This is a condensed version of the information.