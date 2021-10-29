A vehicle that matches the description of a missing person’s case from 1998 has been discovered in Arkansas.

Human remains were recently discovered inside a vehicle that matched the description of an Arkansas woman’s car that went missing 23 years ago.

The truck was discovered on Tuesday by the non-profit group Adventures with Purpose, which “travels the country working on cold cases,” according to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a 911 call from Adventures with Purpose, who reported they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of Samantha Jean Hopper, who went missing on September 11, 1998.

“Samantha was claimed to have been traveling to Little Rock to drop off her daughter, Courtney Holt, before continuing on to a performance,” the Pope County Sheriff’s Office said. “However, Samantha, her daughter, and her blue Ford Tempo were never located.”

A dive team, Hopper’s mother and daughter, and one of her close friends aided Adventures with Purpose, according to a Facebook post.

“Working from hints as to Samantha’s habits and events of that day in 1998,” the Facebook post read, “both dive teams split up to scan several places in the area of Lake Dardanelle, with AWP taking the path along Mill Creek and Chaos Divers into the Illinois Bayou near Pleasant View Road.”

A member of Chaos Divers identified a target utilizing sonar technology under the West Pleasant View Road Bridge, according to Adventures with Purpose.

“With Doug diving down to identify the missing blue Ford Tempo with missing license plate due to being a new automobile,” Adventures with Purpose remarked.

Adventures with Purpose reported the vehicle’s discovery underwater to police, who arrived on the spot to aid in the vehicle’s removal from the water. The automobile was also towed out of the water by a local towing business.

“Once the vehicle was taken from the water, human remains were discovered, which will be forwarded to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for DNA testing,” according to Pope County. This is a condensed version of the information.