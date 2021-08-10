A vaccine-skeptical couple dies of COVID within hours after scheduling a shot.

After catching COVID, an unvaccinated couple in Georgia died within a few hours of each other, prompting their family to urge others to receive the vaccine to avoid a similar fate.

Martin and Trina Daniel, high-school sweethearts from Hampton, Georgia, died just hours apart on July 6 after numerous members of their family got COVID amid a nationwide outbreak of the extremely contagious Delta form.

Marina, the couple’s 15-year-old daughter, and Myles, the couple’s 18-year-old son, told local station WXIA that numerous family members were sent to the hospital in early July with severe symptoms after contracting the illness.

The pair, who had been married for 22 years, initially believed they were suffering from a regular cold and took over-the-counter medication before being sent to a nearby hospital.

Myles told WXIA that the family did not expect to be affected as adversely as they were, saying, “We didn’t believe it was going to grow worse, but it did.” We’ve arrived.

“We’re not sure how that happened at all. I recall our father becoming ill one day. He complained of a sore throat and a headache. From there, everything went downhill.”

Martin Daniel’s nephew, Dr. Cornelius Daniel, who is now the legal guardian of Myles and Marina, verified that his uncle died first, followed by his wife a few hours later.

“We lost two of our loved ones in a matter of hours, in a matter of moments,” he said. “As a result, we had to relive the experience twice. To be really honest, it’s been a hell of a month.”

Homer Daniel, Martin Daniel’s brother, told Fox 5 Atlanta that he spoke with Trina Daniel soon before her husband died, but was surprised to get another phone call hours later alerting him that she had also died.

Cornelius Daniel stated that the couple was first apprehensive about getting the vaccine because they were concerned about a replication of the Tuskegee experiment.

He did say, though, that they were supposed to obtain the vaccine later, but that they were unable to get it before contracting the virus.

