A Vaccine-Resistant Lambda COVID Variant was discovered in Louisiana.

While the country continues to respond to escalating instances and hospitalizations caused by the Delta Variation, the first cases of the Lambda variant of COVID, which is demonstrating resistance to vaccines in Tokyo, Japan, have been found in Louisiana.

The Lambda variety, which is thought to have originated in Peru and was initially discovered in the United States in Houston, Texas, has now been detected in northern Louisiana, which shares a border with the Lone Star State, according to WBRZ.

Dr. Aldo Russo, the medical director at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, Louisiana, told a local news site that the Lambda version has been discovered in the state, saying, “There have been a few instances diagnosed with the Lambda variation in North Louisiana.”

Russo verified that the variety has not yet been discovered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s capital, but that health care providers across the state are testing for it.

He acknowledged that doctors don’t know whether the virus will be more aggressive or less aggressive, but dismissed allegations from Tokyo that it is resistant to COVID vaccines.

Three changes in Lambda’s spike protein allow it withstand neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies, according to research from the University of Tokyo that has not yet been peer-reviewed.

According to the study, two changes in the Lambda version—T76I and L452Q—make it more contagious than the COVID variation that swept the globe in 2020.

“They have said that there may be some vaccine resistance, but that they were using a different vaccine at the time. They were utilizing the Chinese vaccine,” Russo said of the study, adding that it is too early to say if vaccines approved for use in the United States will provide adequate protection.

When asked by WBRZ about the best approach to combat the new COVID variations, Russo indicated that the greatest way to safeguard individuals is to get vaccinated against the virus.

Breakthrough cases in the United States are extremely rare, and while the graphic below from Statista shows that around 6,000 people have contracted COVID after being fully vaccinated, this number is still insignificant when compared to the 165 million people who are fully vaccinated in the United States.