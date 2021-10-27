A Utah man who slammed his car into BLM protesters is now running for Mayor of Provo.

A Utah man who was shot twice after driving into a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators is now running for mayor of Provo, claiming that he is running to address the issues he personally faced.

Ken Dudley explains in a campaign video that he’s running for mayor of Provo because he’s had a variety of problems over the years but wasn’t sure what to do about them until last summer.

Dudley stated that he would be traveling to Home Depot for plumbing supplies on June 29, 2020. During a wave of civil upheaval sparked by the murder of George Floyd, Dudley came into a demonstration opposing police brutality while driving through downtown Provo.

“A bunch of demonstrators surrounded my vehicle and kidnapped me,” Dudley explained. “I attempted to flee as safely as possible, but was shot twice by a Black Lives Matter activist.” The first shot passed through his arm, just below the elbow, and came to a halt when it reached his other arm, he said. He had his arm bone shattered. According to Dudley, he attempted to move forward but was eventually slowed down, and the shooter was allowed another chance to fire.

The second bullet fragmented in the passenger seat, slicing into his eyelid and destroying his tear duct with a piece of shrapnel.

Dudley stated that he was bleeding severely and that he felt he would die if he didn’t get to a hospital in time. A police officer apparently told the mayoral candidate that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, while another cop allegedly retorted that the demonstration was stopped because of Dudley.

“I’m not a victim; I was at the right place at the right moment,” he claimed.

Dudley’s account, on the other hand, does not include all of the details surrounding the incident.

