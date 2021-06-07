A Utah man has been charged with having a weapon of mass destruction on his person.

According to local media sites, a man in Utah has been charged with making violent threats and possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

According to KUTV, Robert Jack Turville, 62, of Bountiful, was arrested on Sunday. Following that, police, the South Metro SWAT team, and a bomb squad raided his home.

Detective Ken Hansen of the Unified Police Department said the SWAT squad was “looking for materials that may have been used” in Turville’s threats against others.

Turville, who had escaped his home, was found by Unified police officers at the home of an acquaintance who was unaware of the issue, according to Gephardt Daily. Turville was a town in the state of New York.