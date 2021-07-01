A Utah company has developed a long-term Bitcoin mining method; new home sales are down 5.9%.

CryptoCorner

Elon Musk’s Bitcoin mining sustainability dilemma may be solved by a microgrid startup in Woods Cross, Utah.

“Cryptocurrency is a brilliant idea on many levels, and we believe it has a bright future,” Musk said, “but it must come at the expense of the environment.” “Tesla has halted Bitcoin vehicle purchases because we are worried about the rapidly growing usage of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, particularly coal, which emits the most pollutants of any fuel.”

CleanSpark makes use of microgrid technology to improve the efficiency of Bitcoin mining and other applications.

Users receive power from a generating plant via the existing system. Connecting to the grid is as simple as plugging a plug into a wall socket for most individuals.

Microgrids integrate the standard grid with solar, wind, fuel cells, and other green technologies to manage load demands across several sources in order to ensure clean electricity at a reasonable price.

Microgrids could be a tailor-made solution to the mounting concern over the energy source used in Bitcoin mining. The system’s configuration and the software required to run it can be tailored to meet specific needs, including future expansion.

CleanSpark is a Bitcoin miner as well, and it just invested in new energy-efficient technology to increase its hash rate while lowering its electricity use.

The company is publicly traded, although only two analysts have covered it so far. The shares of CleanSpark recently traded at $16.51 per share. The consensus price objective, or fair value estimate, for the stock is $47.50.

Competitors include Tata Power Solar, Longi, Acme Climate Solution and d.light design.

A report by Navigant Research, a Boulder, Colorado-based firm, said the market for modular microgrids is expected to grow at a 28% compound annual rate between 2020 and 2029.

“Although they are a minority portion of the market if measured by peak capacity, modular microgrids have the potential to make up the majority of systems deployed over the next decade,” Peter Asmus, Navigant’s research director, said in a report. “Taking a modular approach is expected to help radically scale up microgrid deployments by commoditizing standard microgrid offerings that can be pieced together, thereby shrinking design and deployment costs.”

The Crypto Climate Accord, based on the Paris Climate Agreement,. This is a brief summary.