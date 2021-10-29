A Utah-based company has been accused of making false claims about its nasal spray preventing COVID-19.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against Utah-based Xlear, Inc., alleging that the firm marketed that its nasal spray product could prevent or treat COVID-19 “without competent or credible scientific data” to back up the claims.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) originally revealed the news on Thursday, noting that it was suing Xlear, Inc. “for violating the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act,” alleging that the firm “falsely marketed their saline nasal sprays as an effective approach to prevent and treat COVID-19.”

“No matter what form a product takes or what it supposedly prevents or treats, companies can’t make unsupported health claims,” Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement.

“That is the lesson of this case and many more like it,” he continued, “and it is why people should continue to trust medical professionals over advertisements.”

The FTC is seeking monetary penalties against the corporation and asking a federal court to “stop them from continuing to make such false and unsubstantiated statements,” according to the lawsuit.

The company has “promoted Xlear nasal sprays by fraudulently stating they give four hours of protection against infection from the coronavirus and so are a simple, safe, and cheap option that might be a successful response to the pandemic” since at least March 2020, according to the agency. The company “has undertaken no clinical trials to substantiate its COVID-related claims,” according to the FTC, and its advertising “grossly distorted the supposed conclusions and importance of many scientific studies.” The litigation was filed on behalf of the FTC by the Department of Justice.

Xlear has been in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the past year, seeking emergency approval for its nasal spray as a COVID treatment, according to a September report in Washington Newsday. The company provided research that it claims show the spray’s efficacy in fighting COVID-19. However, the federal government has not given its approval.

Xlear’s CEO, Nathan Jones, issued a statement in response to the case, saying the business “denies the Government’s allegations.”

“We will actively defend against the Government’s argument, defending science against politics in the process.” This is a condensed version of the information.