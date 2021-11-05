A Trump supporter wrote, “I’m Going to War; I’m Bringing the Big Cock.” The FBI was completely unconcerned.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, a 31-year-old Troutdale, Oregon man accused with material assistance to ISIS and lying to federal investigators, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, November 5. According to the Justice Department, Mothafar worked directly for ISIS’ media arm for years, producing, editing, and disseminating materials and lessons on how to carry out attacks. He’d also been a part of a plot to assassinate Mauritania’s president.

Mothafar’s internet propaganda on behalf of ISIS, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon, aimed to provoke “lone actors,” including prospective terrorists in the United States. “In instances like this, a computer and a keyboard can be effective weapons against the Islamic State’s foes,” Cannon added.

“This defendant is a legal permanent resident of the United States who abandoned the country that welcomed him and sworn allegiance to ISIS, promoting its deadly purposes repeatedly and relentlessly,” said U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams. “Our national security prosecutors and law enforcement partners will continue to pursue those who pose a threat to our country to the full extent of the law.” In truth, a threat to the country—to the peaceful transition of power, which has been a source of national pride and stability for the past 200 years—was already forming, and ISIS had nothing to do with it.

On November 5, Christopher Joseph Quaglin posted on Facebook, “I’m going to battle.” He wrote, “I’m bringing the big cock,” presumably alluding to a rifle. “I’m completely prepared to go [sic]kamikaze.” On January 6, he was arrested for storming the Capitol.

On the same day, Ethan Nordean, a Proud Boys leader who would later be jailed for invading the Capitol, remarked on social media, “It’s time for fucking War if they steal this shit.”

On his podcast, Steve Bannon claimed he wanted to behead Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray and “hang their heads on pikes… as a lesson to government officials.”

What happened to the FBI? If there are any possible terrorists—if.