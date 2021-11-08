A Trump supporter is challenging a Republican congressman who voted to impeach the president.

Republican Rep. John Katko is facing a primary challenge from a fan of former President Donald Trump.

According to Syracuse.com, Tim Ko, a physician assistant in neurosurgery, is aiming to appeal to Trump fans who have lost faith in Katko.

After the deadly brawl at the US Capitol on January 6, the congressman, who represents New York’s 24th congressional district, was one of ten House Republicans who broke ranks and voted with Democrats to impeach Trump.

“Allowing the President of the United States to instigate this attack without repercussions is a direct threat to our democracy’s future. As a result, I can no longer stand by and do nothing “At the time, Katko stated.

However, Ko, 56, of DeWitt in Onondaga County, said he chose to run for government for the first time because he believes Katko betrayed his conservative values both before and after the election.

Katko voted to support the Equality Act earlier this year, and he was also one of a small handful of House Republicans who endorsed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which overhauled labor regulations, according to Ko and other conservative Republicans.

“I thought, ‘This person isn’t representing us,'” he told Syracuse.com. “On major spending issues, he votes with the Democrats. As I learned more about John Katko, it became clear that he is in Congress for the wrong reasons. He isn’t working for the people. He’s all about himself.” Katko’s vote to impeach Trump prompted the Onondaga County Conservative Party to declare that Katko would not be re-elected.

It piqued Trump’s interest, and he wrote a handwritten note to the party’s chairman, Bernie Ment, atop a news report about it. Trump wrote, “A wonderful move—Katko will never win again.” “In my neighborhood, I came out on top. Will assist with campaigning—finding a strong candidate.” The ten House Republicans who voted to impeach him have been singled out by the former president. “One down, nine to go!” In a statement, Trump congratulated Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez on his decision not to seek reelection, avoiding a primary challenge from a former Trump administration official.

Ment has personally endorsed Ko, according to Syracuse.com, and has stated that he will support him when the party's executive committee meets later this month to examine candidates for the.