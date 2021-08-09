A Trump-appointed judge claims she may not have the authority to overturn Biden’s eviction moratorium.

A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump, who deemed the last countrywide eviction moratorium illegal, said she may not have the authority to overturn the Biden administration’s latest decision.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich promised a judgment soon for Alabama landlords who are suing to overturn the CDC’s re-implementation of the moratorium last week (CDC).

Friedrich had earlier found that the CDC lacked authority to halt evictions in May, but she had put her decision on hold while the issue was being appealed. The moratorium was in force until the end of July, and it has been reinstated due to the spread of COVID-19’s Delta version.

Friedrich has suggested that she may no longer have the authority to revoke the moratorium. Friedrich questioned a lawyer representing the landlords, citing a judgement by the appellate court above her, “Why are my hands not tied?” ” For more Associated Press reporting, see the links below.

Friedrich speculated that the administration was engaging in legal “gamesmanship” to purchase time before distributing $45 billion in rental assistance funds.

The landlords’ request for evictions to resume was denied by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and the United States Supreme Court.

However, the high court voted 5-4 to keep the moratorium in place, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was part of the thin majority, saying he was voting to keep it in place since it was slated to expire at the end of July.

Kavanaugh agreed with Friedrich and stated that he would deny any further extension without explicit congressional authority, which has yet to be received. The prohibition was also found unconstitutional by a federal appeals court in Cincinnati in late July.

The administration let the moratorium expire, claiming that its lawyers couldn’t discover any legal basis for a new one after several days of searching. However, in response to mounting political pressure from congressional Democrats, the CDC issued a modified moratorium, which is set to expire on October 3, and applies only in places where the Delta strain is highly transmitted and lapses when the virus’ prevalence diminishes.

Friedrich should feel free to lift the new temporary eviction restriction because the Supreme Court has effectively lifted it, according to Brett Shumate, a former top Trump administration lawyer who is representing the landlords. This is a condensed version of the information.