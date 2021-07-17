A truck transporting 20,000 pounds of Ramen Noodles collides with a lake.

On Tuesday, a truck hauling 20,000 pounds of ramen noodles crashed and toppled into an Arkansas lake, according to officials, who tweeted photos of the vehicle on its side in the water.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission released two photographs of the vehicle resting on its side in a shallow stretch of Lake Conway, at the confluence of Arkansas Highway 89 and Interstate 40 in Faulkner County, Arkansas, on Tuesday evening on Facebook.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality was notified of the incident, according to the commission, and a HAZMAT crew was on the scene investigating the crash, which happened around 3:00 p.m. local time.

The commission added, “A wrecker is removing the truck from the lake, which appears to be uncontaminated by the accident.”

The accident sparked outrage on the agency’s Facebook page, with 723 comments and 1,100 shares on the incident’s photos and message.

According to KARK-TV, the Mayflower Police Department was in charge of the crash investigation. The driver and passenger in the truck were unharmed in the event, according to the commission.

The corporation that owned the 20,000 pounds of noodles has yet to be identified, as has the destination of the cargo on Tuesday afternoon.

The mishap on Tuesday is not the first time a truck carrying ramen noodles has collided with a guard rail in the United States; in January 2015, the contents of a delivery truck spilled over a highway when the driver of a tractor-trailer collided with a guard rail.

Larry Scholting, the truck’s driver, told ABC15 that he fell asleep at the wheel during his delivery and slammed into the guard rail in Nash County, North Carolina.

“I assumed I’d be able to make it down to Kenly’s truck stops, but I didn’t quite make it. “I became a little drowsy, and the next thing I knew, I’d taken out the guard rail,” Scholting explained.

Despite the fact that Scholting was unharmed in the accident, dozens of packs of the noodles were tossed from the truck when the cargo area in the trailer was reduced in half.

The officials stopped part of the road while they cleaned up the mess, and the noodles were thrown at a nearby location. This is a condensed version of the information.