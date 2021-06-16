A trio of Bears demolish a man’s yard in Los Angeles, smashing pots and knocking over chairs.

Two rambunctious cubs knocked over pots and chairs, causing a trio of bears to destroy his yard, according to a Californian resident.

From the safety of his home, Michael Besoli, who identifies himself as a “L.A. based abstract painter,” captured the astonishing picture.

Two baby bears are seen exploring Besoli’s yard in the video, which was shared earlier this month.

One of the cubs appears to be the most daring of the two, as it scales a wall to walk about the patio, but then struggles to get back up.

It tries to get back to its mother by climbing up a tall plant pot, but gravity intervenes, bringing the planter—and the bear—tumbling to the earth, shattering everything.

The little rascal then tries to return to mom by climbing a tree, but it doesn’t get very far before sliding back to the ground.

@michaelbesoli

Oh no, Kreepa!

Mom observes as she leans in from the wall before leaping down to ostensibly assist her child.

However, the cub makes one more try to reach its sister, this time by scaling a chair.

It scurries up one arm before standing on the back of the garden seat, knocking it to the ground with it.

Besoli captioned the video, which has been viewed over nine million times, “I’m going to need a new pot.”

Fans were clamoring for more information about the trio’s shenanigans, so Besoli posted part two later that day.

After the cub’s reign of terror in the garden came to an end, it was discovered that there were stairs all along.

The second video shows mom leading the way up the stairs, while her mini-me and another well-behaved cub trail close after.

Besoli films the family slowly vanishing into the shrubs at the back of the yard while he explains why they came in the first place.

“All three bears got out of the yard safely!” he affirmed. We are in close proximity to the mountains.”

