A Toxic Algae Bloom Could Be to Blame for a Family’s Suspicious Hiking Deaths.

While the cause of a family of three’s death on a Northern California hiking route remains unexplained, the presence of a poisonous algae bloom near where they were discovered has emerged as a likely role in their deaths.

On Tuesday, the bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their one-year-old daughter, Miju, as well as their dog, were discovered. The family had been trekking in the Sierra National Forest on a secluded track. The “Devil’s Gulch” location lies next to a section of the Merced River’s drainage system. However, there were no obvious clues as to what caused the tragic tragedy.

Sheriff Jeremy Briese of Mariposa County told KSEE, “I’ve worked in many roles but I’ve never seen a fatality like this.”

As authorities await the family’s autopsy and toxicology findings, the San Francisco Chronicle stated that one leading belief among officials is that the family was exposed to a deadly algal bloom.

A new sign was put at the trail’s entrance on Thursday, two days after the bodies were discovered: “Harmful algae may be found in this water.” It was recommended that people avoid drinking the water and eating any shellfish found in the region.

The fact that the Sierra National Forest, which is part of the United States Forest Service, declared last month that “a high concentration of algae bloom” had been discovered in the Merced River adds fuel to the notion. “The Sierra National Forest (SNF) would like to remind visitors who enjoy this region of the Merced River and the Sierra National Forest (SNF) not to swim, wade, or allow their dogs to enjoy the water,” the agency posted on Facebook. “The Toxic Algal Mats that have formed and are present are to blame.”

Dangerous algae and cyanobacteria bloom in bodies of water “when water is warm, slow-moving, and full of nutrients,” according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The “simple, plant-like organisms” will “rapidly grow out of control, or’bloom,'” under optimum conditions.

If these blooms are tied to rocks beneath the water, they’re called “algal mats,” and they can “create exceedingly harmful chemicals that can sicken or kill people or animals,” according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Toxic algal exposure can cause a variety of symptoms, including rashes, stomach problems, and liver problems.