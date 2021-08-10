A total of 80 COVID cases in the first week of school prompts the Georgia School District to implement a mask mandate.

After an outbreak of 80 positive COVID-19 cases among its kids in the first week of classes, a Georgia school district implemented a temporary mask rule. The restriction will be in effect for all Newton County school employees and in-person pupils for a limited time, according to The Covington News. It is applicable to both school buses and buildings.

The new mask rules were announced by Newton County Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey on Friday and will take effect on Monday. She mentioned that 200 pupils who were sent home to quarantine because to COVID-19 concerns, in addition to the positive instances.

“We attempted the mask-optional status, but due to the significant increase in cases, we now have to revert to mandatory mask usage.” According to Fuhrey’s official statement. “No one enjoys putting on a mask. That is something I am aware of. But, at least for the time being, if parents and the community want our children to be able to attend school in person, we must do so.”

Only around 10,000 of the 19,000 students in the Newton County school district have been attending lessons in person. The others have continued to learn from a distance. According to data obtained by The Covington News, the district had less than 10 positive COVID instances in the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

The requirement does not have a specific expiry date at this moment, despite the fact that it is supposed to be temporary. The district will lift it once the number of positive cases falls to a low enough level.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our children and employees,” Fuhrey said. “As a result, we must proceed with a temporary mask mandate until the number of positive cases in our schools and community decreases.”

As the pandemic persists, the subject of whether or not to require kids to wear masks for the upcoming school year has become a contentious political issue. Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, has declined to establish a state-wide mandate for all schools, instead allowing institutions to make their own decisions.

Governor Ron DeSantis of neighboring Florida has taken a hard position against mandates, even at the classroom level. The state government can now withhold financing from any schools that need masks, thanks to a new executive order from the governor. Despite. This is a condensed version of the information.