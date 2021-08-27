A total of $200, 000 has been raised for a Capitol Rioter accused of plotting to obstruct election certification.

A campaign for Joshua James, an Alabama man charged with conspiracy in the Capitol disturbance, has earned more than $190,000, which prosecutors used in a recent court filing to argue against modifying his home detention terms.

James is suspected of plotting with members of the Oath Keeper militia to prevent President Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified by Congress. He has stated that he needs to leave his home during work hours to provide for his family, but prosecutors argue that the family is generating around $8,000 per week through the internet fundraising operation.

After James’ arrest in March, his wife, Audrey, established an online fundraising, explaining to donors that he was the primary breadwinner for her and their three children. While her husband is entitled to retirement benefits as a result of his military service, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart, she claims he is currently facing “unexpected and unjust legal fights,” for which the campaign was designed to help. Family expenditures, such as bills, groceries, and transport to Washington, D.C., would also be covered.

Donors to the fund have referred to James as a “political prisoner” and agreed with James’ wife that the veteran’s story is false. The campaign has raised $192,518 out of a total target of $250,000.

Prosecutors said in a court filing that “James’s family appears to be able to support themselves without requiring to let James out of home detention for 50 hours a week in a 60-mile radius.”

This website attempted to contact James’ attorney, Christopher Leibig, for comment but did not obtain a response in time for publication.

James’ plea to change his release conditions has yet to be decided by a judge. He is now unable to leave his home except for mental health checkups, but he hoped that a judge would grant him permission to work outside of his home during business hours.

James has been charged with conspiring with members of the Oath Keeper militia to prevent Congress from certifying election results and assaulting Capitol Police officers. According to, James allegedly asked whether there was a “farm place for weapons” before of the Capitol incident, and then led a group of people into the Capitol. This is a condensed version of the information.