A Tootsie Roll employee had his finger cut off by a machine, and the company might be fined $136,000.

Tootsie Roll Industries, one of the country’s top candy companies, is facing fines of up to $136,000 after a machine at its Chicago headquarters amputated part of a worker’s finger.

According to a press release, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the United States Department of Labor recommended that the chocolate company pay a proposed penalty of $136,532 after discovering that the “employer allowed bypassed safety locks on a machine’s access doors that enabled a bag sealer to close on an employee’s finger.”

According to OSHA, the event took place on April 19 in the factory. The unidentified 48-year-old employee allegedly reached into an uncovered portion of the machine that had been left unsecured in order to extract a stuck paper. When he did so, the machine’s jaws clamped around his hand, severing a part of his finger.

On September 24, OSHA performed an investigation and issued a citation to the company.

“Hundreds of workers are injured needlessly each year because employers disregard safety precautions, frequently to speed up production, as was the case in this case,” said James Martineck, OSHA Chicago South Area Director. “Employers must never choose money over employees. We will hold them accountable if they do so and fail to satisfy their responsibility to keep workers safe.”

Tootsie Roll Industries was given 15 business days to either comply with the regulations and pay the fines, request an informal meeting with OSHA officials in Chicago, or argue the agency’s findings before an independent OSHA panel.

Tootsie Roll Industries stated in a statement that they want to investigate the situation.

The statement added, “We do not agree with the claimed infringement and are examining it.” “We want to meet with OSHA to discuss the citation’s grounds and to begin a dialogue in the hopes of reaching a mutually agreed resolution.”

Tootsie Roll Industries, based in Chicago, is most known for its namesake chocolate Tootsie Rolls, but they also make other confections like Tootsie Pops and Blow Pops. Junior Mints and Charleston Chews are two of the company’s iconic candy brands. Its products are now sold in more than 75 countries. This is a condensed version of the information.