A toddler accidentally kills a man inside his home, according to police.

According to investigators, a Georgia man died inside his home earlier this month after being shot and killed by a youngster.

Detectives have determined that the killing of Dustin Walters, 25, was the result of an unintentional incident involving a handgun discharged by a child, according to a statement released by Savannah Police.

Officers were dispatched to a property on the 100 block of East 64th Street about 5:30 p.m. on December 5 after receiving reports of a shooting.

Walters was found with a gunshot wound there. Despite the fact that he was taken to Memorial Medical Center, he died as a result of his injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, Walters was injured when a child, authorities believe he was just under two years old at the time, discovered and discharged the revolver, striking Walters with the fatal bullet.

On Tuesday, Chief Roy Minter remarked, “We grieve with the Walters family.” “As a parent, I have no idea what this family is going through or will go through in the years ahead.”

“What we want to make sure today is that parents are aware that, while these instances are rare, they can occur and have catastrophic consequences,” he continued. “Please take this seriously and take the necessary precautions to keep yourself and your family safe.” At this time, no further information about the shooting is available, and the Savannah Police Department is requesting that the public respect the privacy of the Walters family as they grieve.

The police department has also made a public service announcement encouraging people to “take a moment” to consider whether firearms are present in their homes or in any other homes where their children may visit.

The Savannah Police Department said, "Make sure that firearms are secured and out of reach of youngsters." "If your children visit a place where firearms are kept, talk to the adults who live there to make sure the firearms are locked up and out of reach." "Have a dialogue about the dangers of firearms with your child if he or she is old enough, and urge the child to never touch a firearm," they added. "Also, instruct the child to contact an adult if they come upon a gun." The Savannah Police Department will also be providing complimentary gun locks.