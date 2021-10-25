A TikTok user discovers a water bottle in Carlton Reserve that is identical to one shown in Gabby Petito’s videos.

Olivia Vitale shared the video to TikTok, showing her going around the Carlton Reserve and stumbling across a plastic reusable water bottle.

In the footage, she can be heard stating, “There’s a water bottle right here,” before gasping and adding, “I just found something.”

She can be heard saying in the video that she is not supposed to touch the water bottle, but that she noted on the side that it says Seattle, Washington.

Vitale found the bottle near where Brian Laundrie’s bones were recently discovered in the reserve, according to Brian Entin of NewsNationNow.

Vitale delivered the water bottle she found to the North Port Police Department and filed a police report, Entin said in a tweet on Monday.

It's unclear if the two bottles are the same, however they have similar side markings.

When she brought the bottle to the police station and made a report, she presented it to North Port Police.

A representative for the North Port Police Department confirmed in a statement to The Washington Newsday that the water bottle seen in the video is in their possession.

The water bottle was discovered just a few days after Laundrie's bones were discovered in the.

The water bottle was discovered just a few days after Laundrie’s bones were discovered in the. This is a condensed version of the information.